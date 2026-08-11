Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
The Edge
premium
A big gamble at Hamilton and a significant going discrepancy to note - The Edge with Henry Thorner
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eyecatching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide
Unlock all the insight in The Edge by opting-in to receive the email, straight to your inbox every morning at 8am.
Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Tuesday, August 11 with Henry Thorner.
The rather quiet start to the week continues, with no fixtures in Ireland today.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inThe Edge
Last updated
Copy
more inThe Edge
- A surface-switching handicap debutante and a horse that's halved in price - The Edge with Henry Thorner
- A strong piece of form to follow on a Group 1 Sunday and a well-backed handicap debutant - The Edge with Graeme Rodway
- A red-hot trainer saddles just one runner plus the in-form jockeys to note at the Shergar Cup - The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A sprinter halves in price at Thirsk and three Group 1-winning trainers on the coldlist - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- Two eyecatchers at Southwell and an interesting tracker horse at Leopardstown - The Edge with Harry March
more inThe Edge
- A surface-switching handicap debutante and a horse that's halved in price - The Edge with Henry Thorner
- A strong piece of form to follow on a Group 1 Sunday and a well-backed handicap debutant - The Edge with Graeme Rodway
- A red-hot trainer saddles just one runner plus the in-form jockeys to note at the Shergar Cup - The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A sprinter halves in price at Thirsk and three Group 1-winning trainers on the coldlist - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- Two eyecatchers at Southwell and an interesting tracker horse at Leopardstown - The Edge with Harry March