A big eyecatcher at Salisbury and an in-form jockey with one ride at Southwell - all the key Tuesday angles in The Edge with Harry March

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Unlock all the insight in The Edge by opting-in to receive the email, straight to your inbox every morning at 8am .

Good morning everyone and welcome to The Edge on Tuesday, June 9 with Harry March.

Karl Burke introduced another nice two-year-old in Light Of Dawn at Carlisle yesterday. It's a quick turnaround between now and Royal Ascot, but her trainer says she's set to go to the Albany, a race he won last year with Venetian Sun.