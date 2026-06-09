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The Edge
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A big eyecatcher at Salisbury and an in-form jockey with one ride at Southwell - all the key Tuesday angles in The Edge with Harry March
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Good morning everyone and welcome to The Edge on Tuesday, June 9 with Harry March.
Karl Burke introduced another nice two-year-old in Light Of Dawn at Carlisle yesterday. It's a quick turnaround between now and Royal Ascot, but her trainer says she's set to go to the Albany, a race he won last year with Venetian Sun.
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