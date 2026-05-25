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The Edge
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A big eyecatcher at Redcar and a legendary trainer going through a purple patch - all the key angles in The Edge
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide
Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Monday, May 25 with Graeme Rodway.
I'm still recovering from a fantastic weekend at the Curragh and what a race we witnessed for the Irish 1,000 Guineas yesterday.
Ryan Moore, who had ridden winner Precise when she was a beaten 7-5 favourite at Newmarket, appeared to have them all covered on the 1,000 Guineas heroine True Love only to watch his old partner in crime come flying down the outside under Wayne Lordan, who had partnered True Love to her British success.
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more inThe Edge
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more inThe Edge
- A major going discrepancy and a red-hot combination to note - plus the other key Sunday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A well-backed eyecatcher at York and a red-hot jumps trainer to note - plus the other key Saturday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A big going discrepancy and a filly who could be set for Group races - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- An apprentice operating at a 50 per cent strike-rate with one ride - plus the other key Thursday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- Harry Cobden bids to get off the cold list as he partners an eyecatcher at Warwick - The Edge with Henry Thorner