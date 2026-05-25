A big eyecatcher at Redcar and a legendary trainer going through a purple patch - all the key angles in The Edge

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Monday, May 25 with Graeme Rodway.

I'm still recovering from a fantastic weekend at the Curragh and what a race we witnessed for the Irish 1,000 Guineas yesterday.

Ryan Moore, who had ridden winner Precise when she was a beaten 7-5 favourite at Newmarket, appeared to have them all covered on the 1,000 Guineas heroine True Love only to watch his old partner in crime come flying down the outside under Wayne Lordan, who had partnered True Love to her British success.