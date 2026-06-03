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Betting Insight
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The Derby draw is the talk of the town - but does stalls position actually have an impact on the Epsom Classic?

The Derby: takes place this Saturday
Lambourn was a 12th winner from stall ten in the Derby since stalls were introduced in 1967Credit: Getty Images
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Much is made of the Derby draw every year, with plenty of people saying that being drawn low isn’t the place to be. But what do the stats say?

Since Racing Post records began in 1988, seven winners have emerged from stalls one to four, ten from stalls five to eight and 15 from stalls nine to 12, while there was just one winner from stalls 13-16.

Excluding the very highest draws, which are a smaller sample size, that shows an increasing strike-rate from 4.7 per cent to 6.6 to 10.3, which indicates those housed between stalls nine and 12 hold the advantage.

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