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The Cheltenham Festival runners that are well-in following last week's results - including some leading Grand National hopes
Jonny Pearson delves into the latest release of handicap marks across Britain and Ireland
After the latest round of BHA and HRI marks were issued, Jonny Pearson has joined fellow Racing Post handicappers to pick out the best-treated horses.
There is only one place to start this week, and that is to have a look at the ratings in the aftermath of the Cheltenham Festival. We have a few runners from the festival to keep a close eye on in the coming weeks, as well as some from elsewhere who you might have missed last week.
Holloway Queen and King Of Answers
First and second, Cheltenham, March 10
New BHA Marks: 144 and 143 (up 10lb and up 3lb)
Racing Post Rating: 151 and 151 (+7 and +8 compared with BHA marks)
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Published on inBetting Insight
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