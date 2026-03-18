Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:25 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:25 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Betting Insight
premium

The Cheltenham Festival runners that are well-in following last week's results - including some leading Grand National hopes

Jonny Pearson delves into the latest release of handicap marks across Britain and Ireland

After the latest round of BHA and HRI marks were issued, Jonny Pearson has joined fellow Racing Post handicappers to pick out the best-treated horses.

There is only one place to start this week, and that is to have a look at the ratings in the aftermath of the Cheltenham Festival. We have a few runners from the festival to keep a close eye on in the coming weeks, as well as some from elsewhere who you might have missed last week.

Holloway Queen and King Of Answers

First and second, Cheltenham, March 10
New BHA Marks: 144 and 143 (up 10lb and up 3lb)
Racing Post Rating: 151 and 151 (+7 and +8 compared with BHA marks)

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Handicapper

Published on inBetting Insight

Last updated

iconCopy
more inBetting Insight
more inBetting Insight