The bookies have overreacted to Majborough's Dublin Chase win - I expect this Cheltenham specialist to prove too good in March
A switch to more forcing tactics in the Dublin Chase seemed to work for Majborough, who put in the best round of jumping I’ve seen from him over fences when thumping Marine Nationale by 19 lengths.
It shouldn’t be a surprise he recorded the best comparative time in all the chases on the card, given the other two were run over four furlongs further. However, his effort was fantastic on the clock for the conditions, winning in a time 0.9 seconds quicker per furlong than Kaid D’Authie managed in the earlier Grade 1.
The testing conditions looked a major factor in this result, though. It must be remembered that Majborough revels in the mud, as he showed when winning the Triumph Hurdle on heavy ground in March 2024, which cannot be said of Marine Nationale, who was non-runner on such going when declared at Navan in November.
Published on inBetting Insight
