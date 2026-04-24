The bet365 Gold Cup favourite needs another big jolt of improvement - and one rival cannot be dismissed given his trainer's record

When it comes to Sandown, the name Gary Moore springs immediately to mind. I’ll never forget him referring to the track as “his Cheltenham” in a post-race interview a few seasons ago, and there is no doubt he targets the big-races at this course more than anyone.

He has won the Tingle Creek twice with Sire De Grugy, who also landed the Celebration Chase on this card twice, while Le Patron took the Henry VIII Novices' Chase for the Moore stable three years ago. This year, combined with son Josh, Mondo Man gave them the Imperial Cup.

However, the bet365 Gold Cup has so far eluded the Moore team, so can they add another of Sandown’s crown jewels to their collection with their number one hope Havaila ? He comes into this on a hat-trick.