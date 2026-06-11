Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
Betting Insight
premium
Six eye-catching day two entries from Royal Ascot - including one who could cause a Group 1 surprise and a 33-1 handicap shout
From left: Wild Blossom, Kalpana and Galiyan
With the six-day entries now available for all races on day two at Royal Ascot, some of the Racing Post's leading form experts have picked out the most eye-catching contenders.
Wild Blossom
Queen Mary Stakes (2.30)
Odds 6-1
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBetting Insight
Last updated
Copy
more inBetting Insight
- The top ten betting opportunities at Royal Ascot next week - including a very unpopular opinion
- 'Odds of 66-1 severely underestimate his chance - he was progressive last year and the division is wide open'
- A 12-1 shot with 'a major form chance' and four other interesting entries on day one of Royal Ascot
- 'This horse is the real deal - and it's hard to fathom how you can still back him at this price'
- Golden rules for betting at Royal Ascot - including the jockey who’s mustard there and the high-profile sire who’s a total dud
more inBetting offers
- Bet £10 on Mexico vs South Africa and get £40 in free bets with Tote
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Mexico vs South Africa plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
- How to bet on the World Cup 2026
- Get 60-1 for Mexico to win or draw vs South Africa with Sky Bet
- World Cup sign-up offer: England 66-1 to wear white versus Croatia
more inBetting Insight
- The top ten betting opportunities at Royal Ascot next week - including a very unpopular opinion
- 'Odds of 66-1 severely underestimate his chance - he was progressive last year and the division is wide open'
- A 12-1 shot with 'a major form chance' and four other interesting entries on day one of Royal Ascot
- 'This horse is the real deal - and it's hard to fathom how you can still back him at this price'
- Golden rules for betting at Royal Ascot - including the jockey who’s mustard there and the high-profile sire who’s a total dud
more inBetting offers
- Bet £10 on Mexico vs South Africa and get £40 in free bets with Tote
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Mexico vs South Africa plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
- How to bet on the World Cup 2026
- Get 60-1 for Mexico to win or draw vs South Africa with Sky Bet
- World Cup sign-up offer: England 66-1 to wear white versus Croatia