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'She may go under the radar at Royal Ascot' - our handicappers flag five horses who look well treated off their new marks
Our team pick out the big winners from the latest release of official marks
The Racing Post Ratings team have identified the most significant changes from the latest issue of BHA and HRI marks.
Once again, the focus will be on the Flat, and we start with Graeme Rodway, who has picked horses from both the turf and the all-weather.
Believitanducan
Won at Ascot, May 8
New BHA mark: 77 (up 4lb)
Racing Post Rating: 88 (+11 compared with BHA mark)
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more inBetting Insight
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- Harry Wilson nailed a 20-1 ante-post winner in last week's column - find out his early fancies for this weekend's action
- How being on track can give punters a proper edge - and might have helped me spot a Royal Ascot dark horse
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