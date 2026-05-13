'She may go under the radar at Royal Ascot' - our handicappers flag five horses who look well treated off their new marks

The Racing Post Ratings team have identified the most significant changes from the latest issue of BHA and HRI marks.

Once again, the focus will be on the Flat, and we start with Graeme Rodway, who has picked horses from both the turf and the all-weather.

Won at Ascot, May 8

New BHA mark: 77 (up 4lb)

Racing Post Rating: 88 (+11 compared with BHA mark)