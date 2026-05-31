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Betting Insight
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Coolmore not only breed the best horses, they’re the best thinkers too - why Constitution River's win was a tactical masterclass

Robbie Wilders on the brilliance of Ballydoyle and what it means for the Epsom Classics

Constitution River (Ryan Moore, right) leads home an amazing one-two-three for Aidan O'Brien in the French Derby
Constitution River (Ryan Moore, right) leads home stablemates Hawk Mountain (centre) and Montreal at ChantillyCredit: Â© APRH / QUENTIN BERTRAND
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Plenty of the build-up to the Prix du Jockey Club centred on how Constitution River had a mountain to climb from stall 15, yet the summit looked attainable almost from the outset of the Chantilly Classic.

The first two furlongs are often when supposed draw races such as the Jockey Club are decided and this was a masterclass in team tactics from Coolmore, who demonstrated racing's best breeders are also the best pre-race strategists. 

Wayne Lordan knew his role aboard pace-setter Montreal from stall eight; as did Christophe Soumillon, who ensured Hawk Mountain (stall 11) was in the correct position to shadow. 

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