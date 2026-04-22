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Betting Insight
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Our handicappers with five horses to note from the past week - including one well worth following for the immediate future

Our team of assessors pick out the big winners from the latest marks release

After the latest round of BHA and HRI marks were issued, the Racing Post Ratings team have picked out the most interesting changes.

This week we start with two from Britain’s flat stayers’ division, with views from Graeme Rodway.

Educator

Third at Bath, April 17
New BHA Mark: 71 (down 1lb)
Racing Post Rating: 81 (+10 compared with BHA mark)

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