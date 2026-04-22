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Betting Insight
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Our handicappers with five horses to note from the past week - including one well worth following for the immediate future
Our team of assessors pick out the big winners from the latest marks release
After the latest round of BHA and HRI marks were issued, the Racing Post Ratings team have picked out the most interesting changes.
This week we start with two from Britain’s flat stayers’ division, with views from Graeme Rodway.
Educator
Third at Bath, April 17
New BHA Mark: 71 (down 1lb)
Racing Post Rating: 81 (+10 compared with BHA mark)
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more inBetting Insight
- 'He has plenty of form that entitles him to be better than his mark' - Harry Wilson takes aim at the weekend ante-post markets
- The numbers that show how Dan Skelton finally won the title - and that the Willie Mullins production line is slowing down
- A Guineas rallying cry and no hesitation about this early Arc choice - seven things our analysts learned from last week's action
- Look no further than the Dewhurst for the 2,000 Guineas winner - analysis on the Classic picture after two key trials
- 'Quite simply he's the most likely winner' - Johnny Dineen has a strong fancy in the Scottish National and reveals his flop of the jumps season