Oaks analysis: why Thundering On may be the 2026 Arc winner

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It felt like we were seeing a repeat of last weekend’s Coolmore-dominated Prix du Jockey Club for the first three-quarters of the Oaks. Yet the vulnerabilities of the three Ballydoyle fillies were laid bare when two from rival stables drew clear in the manner of top-class three-year-olds.

Amelia Earhart , Cameo and Sugar Island enjoyed the run of things in the early skirmishes while Colin Keane aboard Legacy Link and Dylan Browne McMonagle on Thundering On never panicked, eventually engaging in their own private battle.

This was all about the first two, but there could be only one winner and she was a breathtaking one to deliver Joseph O’Brien his first Oaks.