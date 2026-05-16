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Notable Speech throws down a marker in Lockinge - but don't rule out this beaten horse reversing the form at Royal Ascot
Harry Wilson with his view on the Newbury Group 1
Notable Speech (blue) lands the LockingeCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Notable Speech was all the rage in the market before the BoyleSports Lockinge and proved the money was well placed with a ready success.
A solid early gallop set by outsider Mississippi River played into the hands of Notable Speech, who was able to get plenty of cover before unleashing what has become a customary change of gear to put the race to bed.
Pace does seem key to his chances, and it’s hard to forget how hard he pulled when only fourth in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot last year when the gallop was steady.
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