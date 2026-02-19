Racing Post logo
FeatureHow The Experts Prepare For Cheltenham
premium

It’s time to watch those race replays on repeat - and maybe then you’ll see why I just have to lay Majborough

Pro punter and in-running expert Matt Williams is next up in our series

author image
Pro punter

Preparations for the 2026 Cheltenham Festival began during the 2025 one – specifically, straight after The New Lion passed the post in the Turners Novices’ Hurdle, although it has to be said that confidence is now middling to severely rattled with that one.

Ditto the apparent money-buying strategy around Final Demand, and even the good prices around Mighty Park (Turners/Supreme) won’t mean much if any more of my connectors become defectors.

In short, though, getting on the right side of the ante-post markets can set you up for a good week of results, and there’s still time to get involved if you haven’t already. My own portfolio is looking moody overall, but stakes are sensible and I’m feeling motivated to fire up the engine, digging a bit deeper, before going in again. 

