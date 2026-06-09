Is Constitution River not up to the challenge? That's what Aidan O'Brien potentially missing the Eclipse with his best colt tells me

Constitution River: is perceived to be Aidan O'Brien's best colt, so why would he not run at Sandown? Credit: Getty Images

You can read too much into a trainer's plans for their horses, but I can't help but feel that if Aidan O'Brien does skip the Coral-Eclipse with Constitution River it will be because he doesn't think he's up to the challenge just yet.

O'Brien has won most British Group 1s on more occasions than anyone else, and the list of his nine Eclipse winners tells you just how important the Sandown contest is to him and Coolmore. He has won the Eclipse nine times, is on a current run of four victories in the last five, with at least three of those winners, St Mark's Basilica, City Of Troy and Delacroix, being proper marquee horses.