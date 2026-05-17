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I think I've found the winners of both the Derby and Oaks - and Aidan O'Brien won't like it
Richard Birch identifies the value in the Derby and Oaks with the Classic trials now out of the way
Who is going to win the Betfred Derby and Betfred Oaks? It’s the burning question which most Flat racing enthusiasts will be asking at the culmination of a typically busy, fascinating trials period.
The Derby is usually landed by a colt who oozes class, boasts a conspicuously high cruising speed, possesses the balance to glide down Tattenham Hill as if it doesn’t exist, and can settle matters with push-button acceleration.
Item excites me most. He is unbeaten, showed massive improvement to win the Dante – traditionally an excellent guide to Epsom – and looks certain to progress again for the step up to 1m4f.
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Published on inBetting Insight
Last updated
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- 'She may go under the radar at Royal Ascot' - our handicappers flag five horses who look well treated off their new marks
- Notable Speech throws down a marker in Lockinge - but don't rule out this beaten horse reversing the form at Royal Ascot
- Analysis: why Ryan Moore might have made the Derby waters murkier with a questionable Dante decision
- How has a dramatic Dante affected our power rankings for the Derby?
- The Oaks trials have all been run - but is the Epsom winner hiding elsewhere?
- 'She may go under the radar at Royal Ascot' - our handicappers flag five horses who look well treated off their new marks