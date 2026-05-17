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Betting Insight
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I think I've found the winners of both the Derby and Oaks - and Aidan O'Brien won't like it

Richard Birch identifies the value in the Derby and Oaks with the Classic trials now out of the way

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Who is going to win the Betfred Derby and Betfred Oaks? It’s the burning question which most Flat racing enthusiasts will be asking at the culmination of a typically busy, fascinating trials period.

The Derby is usually landed by a colt who oozes class, boasts a conspicuously high cruising speed, possesses the balance to glide down Tattenham Hill as if it doesn’t exist, and can settle matters with push-button acceleration.

Item excites me most. He is unbeaten, showed massive improvement to win the Dante – traditionally an excellent guide to Epsom – and looks certain to progress again for the step up to 1m4f.

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