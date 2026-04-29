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'I fully expect this race to produce multiple winners' - our handicappers with seven horses who have been treated leniently
Our team of assessors pick out the big winners from the latest release of official marks
The Racing Post Ratings team have identified the most significant changes from the latest issue of BHA and HRI marks.
Ainsley Scorah has two from the King Richard III handicap at Leicester who are worth following.
Prince Of India and Kylian
Second and third at Leicester, April 25
New BHA marks: 104 and 100 (up 2lb and no change)
Racing Post Ratings: 112 and 107 (+8 and +7 compared with BHA marks)
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more inBetting Insight
- 'It's not a two-horse race and this one could cause a shock' - Johnny Dineen is against both Fact To File and Gaelic Warrior
- 'He could be anything and is worth a bet in the 2,000 Guineas' - Harry Wilson takes aim at the weekend ante-post markets
- This looks to be the decisive move in the 2,000 Guineas - and should give some certainty to what's been a topsy-turvy market
- Our team are at odds on day one of Punchestown as Johnny calls DJ's best bet 'the lay of the whole meeting'
- Why AP McCoy was in the wrong at Sandown, plus a couple of Royal Ascot handicap prospects - seven major lessons from the weekend