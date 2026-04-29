'I fully expect this race to produce multiple winners' - our handicappers with seven horses who have been treated leniently

The Racing Post Ratings team have identified the most significant changes from the latest issue of BHA and HRI marks.

Ainsley Scorah has two from the King Richard III handicap at Leicester who are worth following.

Second and third at Leicester, April 25

New BHA marks: 104 and 100 (up 2lb and no change)

Racing Post Ratings: 112 and 107 (+8 and +7 compared with BHA marks)