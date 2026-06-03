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'He has clearly improved again' - our handicappers flag five horses who look well treated off their new marks
Our team pick out the big winners from the latest release of official marks
The Racing Post Ratings team have identified the most significant changes from the latest issue of BHA and HRI marks.
Senior handicapper Paul Curtis likes the look of a couple from the previous week, including a winner from Lingfield.
Get Outta Here
First at Lingfield, May 30
New BHA Mark: 76 (up 6lb)
Racing Post Rating: 82 (+6 compared with BHA mark)
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