'He could go on a streak of victories' - our handicappers flag six horses who look well treated off their new marks

The Racing Post Ratings team have identified the most significant changes from the latest issue of BHA and HRI marks.

With the Flat season in full swing, all the focus this week is on the turf across Britain and Ireland, starting with a stayer Graeme Rodway has picked as one to follow.

Won at Goodwood, May 1

New BHA mark: 83 (up 3lb)

Racing Post Rating: 92 (+9 compared with BHA mark)