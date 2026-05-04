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Betting Insight
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Hawk Mountain and Minnie Hauk are both back with a bang but what did we learn from their successful reappearances?

Graeme Rodway with his view on Aidan O'Brien's returning stars

Hawk Mountain (left) and Minnie Hauk made successful returns on Monday
Hawk Mountain (left) and Minnie Hauk made successful returns on Monday
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Aidan O’Brien’s string is really clicking into gear just when you would expect it to and more winners are sure to be forthcoming at Chester this week. However, two of his Group 1 winners from last year took centre stage on Monday and both did the business without fuss.

Hawk Mountain and Minnie Hauk were the pair in question. Hawk Mountain was the more workmanlike of the pair, but it’s not hard to see why connections sent him to Chantilly for his return. He ran off at the bend and held his head awkwardly, looking a difficult mount, so Epsom is surely out of the question. The French Derby back at Chantilly must be his aim.

He never looked like being beaten and was relentless from the front in the same way he had been when he won last year’s Futurity Trophy at Doncaster. He will definitely stay a mile and a quarter.

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Deputy betting editor

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