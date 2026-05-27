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'Further improvement is on the cards' - our handicappers flag five horses who look well treated off their new marks
Our team pick out the big winners from the latest release of official marks
The Racing Post Ratings team have identified the most significant changes from the latest issue of BHA and HRI marks.
We start this week with Flat action, and senior handicapper Paul Curtis likes the look of a couple from the previous week, including a winner from Lingfield.
Hengest
Won at Lingfield, May 19
New BHA mark: 78 (up 4lb)
Racing Post Rating: 86 (+8lb compared with BHA mark)
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