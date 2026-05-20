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Daryz out to break a 41-year record in Thursday's Prix Aga Khan IV - and put himself on course for Paris in October
Keith Melrose on how the Arc hero is already making history after a blistering Prix Ganay return
If Daryz has not yet achieved superstar status within global racing, he must surely be close. Few French-trained three-year-old colts who win the Arc return at four. Those who do rarely reappear with such a spectacular performance as he put up in the Prix Ganay less than four weeks ago.
Now he aims to win this race, historically known as the Prix d'Ispahan (6.33 Longchamp) but recently renamed in honour of Daryz's owner, the late Aga Khan. It is a race run over just 1m1½f and is won by milers more often than Arc hopefuls.
Arc heavyweight Daryz tops the bill on a stellar card at Longchamp with Al Riffa and Lazzat among stars on show in Paris
Last year's winner and likely second favourite, Sosie, is the not-quite-an-exception who proves the rule. He has made the frame in two Arcs without fully convincing that he sees out a searching 1m4f at the highest level. The emphasis was on speed when he won last year's Hong Kong Vase.
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Published on inBetting Insight
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