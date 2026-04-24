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Betting Insight
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Could one of Shadwell's best modern mares finally produce a Derby winner? Raaheeb could be the real deal

Keith Melrose on the first major Derby trial of the British Flat season

Raaheeb (Rossa Ryan) wins the Classic Trial at Sandown
Raaheeb (Rossa Ryan) wins the Classic Trial at SandownCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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Raaheeb's dam could have had a Derby winner already if her progeny had not tended to be such slow burners. Baaeed made his debut at three, two days after Adayar had won the 2021 Derby. Hukum had come through the year before and was a little further forward, but only by enough to win the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot.

This year's Classics remain notably open, so Raaheeb's performance in the Classic Trial at Sandown should be considered as persuasive a piece of evidence as there is on the table. He was always travelling best and made a decisive move two furlongs out, opening out his stride in the manner of a horse bound for Group 1 races.

The form of Friday's race has as nice a look to it as you could ask for from a race full of inexperienced three-year-olds. Runner-up Al Zanati had Group form already, while Wise Prince's novice win at Nottingham had been picked up as an impressive one on the clock.

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