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Constitution River well on his way to being a Ballydoyle great - and not even Ombudsman may be able to stop him
Harry Wilson analyses Constitution River's Eclipse performance and looks ahead to a mouthwatering potential duel at York
The Coral-Eclipse went as many expected. Constitution River was given a strong pace to aim at and readily came clear to hand Aidan O’Brien a tenth success in the 1m2f Group 1.
Looking at the bare facts, it’s hard to know if we learnt any more about him. He may have put an extra two and a half lengths between himself and Prix du Jockey Club runner-up Hawk Mountain, but the distance back to A Boy Named Susie was roughly the same as it was at Chantilly. He didn’t have a bad draw to overcome this time, either.
But sometimes you have to look past the bare result and consider the manner of the success. That is what separates the good from the great, and there is no doubting that this was a high-class performance.
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Published on inBetting Insight
Last updated
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- How this year's older challenge in the Eclipse is remarkably unusual - but that doesn't mean it's not up to scratch
- Punters have been handed a goldmine this summer - and they have the BHA handicappers to thank
- What Wednesday's Coral-Eclipse news from Ballydoyle says about Aidan O'Brien's best three-year-olds
- The highly progressive filly who's racked up four straight wins and could be bound for Listed company - plus more to add to your tracker
- Some horses will always find a way - and I think this 25-1 shot for Sandown is one of them