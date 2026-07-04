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Betting Insight
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Constitution River well on his way to being a Ballydoyle great - and not even Ombudsman may be able to stop him

Harry Wilson analyses Constitution River's Eclipse performance and looks ahead to a mouthwatering potential duel at York

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The Coral-Eclipse went as many expected. Constitution River was given a strong pace to aim at and readily came clear to hand Aidan O’Brien a tenth success in the 1m2f Group 1.

Looking at the bare facts, it’s hard to know if we learnt any more about him. He may have put an extra two and a half lengths between himself and Prix du Jockey Club runner-up Hawk Mountain, but the distance back to A Boy Named Susie was roughly the same as it was at Chantilly. He didn’t have a bad draw to overcome this time, either.

But sometimes you have to look past the bare result and consider the manner of the success. That is what separates the good from the great, and there is no doubting that this was a high-class performance.

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