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Betting Insighttoday
15:35 Newmarket
premium

Bow Echo one of the best 2,000 Guineas winners in some time - but there's one in behind who could soon thrive

Harry Wilson with his view on the 2,000 Guineas

Bow Echo: an above-average winner of the 2,000 Guineas
Bow Echo: an above-average winner of the 2,000 GuineasCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
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What on paper looked like a wide-open running of the 2,000 Guineas turned out to be somewhat of a procession for Bow Echo, who looked the most likely winner for much of the race.

Billy Loughnane’s decision to settle Bow Echo at the rear of the centre group, which was led by Venetian Prince and runner-up Gstaad, who broke particularly well from the stalls, may not have had the most significant impact on the result but was probably a help.

While Gstaad ensured a couple of near 11-second furlongs from the one-pole to the three-pole, Loughnane was able to cover his mount up before travelling nicely into the contest off pretty even fractions thereafter, which allowed him to finish his race off nicely.

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