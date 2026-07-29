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Betting Insight
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Bow Echo is no Frankel - but he's good enough to give Ballydoyle a head start and still beat them

Betting editor Keith Melrose puts Bow Echo's Group 1 hat-trick into context

CHICHESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 29: Billy Loughnane riding Bow Echo (yellow) win The Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood Racecourse on July 29, 2026 in Chichester, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
Bow Echo: remains unbeatenCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
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When people point out that Goodwood Cup winner Scandinavia 'just keeps winning', they are damning him with faint praise. Staying races tend to be run a certain way and a horse who can both quicken and knuckle down is at a serious advantage. 

That Bow Echo 'just keeps winning' contains a lot more force. His life has been made harder, but his reputation enhanced, by the Wile E. Coyote to his Road Runner being trained by Aidan O'Brien.

Hindsight has confirmed that the Guineas made it clear who was the boss among the three-year-old milers. The story of the St James's Palace and Wednesday's Sussex Stakes was of Ballydoyle trying to engineer Gstaad's revenge. They have yet to succeed.

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