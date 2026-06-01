An exceptional colt who defied belief or workmanlike? Constitution River divides opinion

After Constitution River's outstanding performance in the Prix du Jockey Club, our experts answer three key questions about the most exciting three-year-old in training.

1. How highly do you rate Constitution River's performance in the Prix du Jockey Club ?

He is clearly an exceptional colt. To do what he did after using up so much petrol in the early stages to sit handy from a diabolical draw almost defied belief. There was never a moment when I didn’t think he was going to win comfortably.

Richard Birch, tipster

It is a marker for the other middle-distance three-year-olds, for sure. I would be surprised if it matched the level of Bow Echo on ratings, because the race on Sunday was set up to help Constitution River win from stall 15 rather than for him to post a big figure. He seems particularly adept at running good races off end-to-end gallops, like Ombudsman, who I see as being his big rival this summer.

Keith Melrose, betting editor