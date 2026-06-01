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An exceptional colt who defied belief or workmanlike? Constitution River divides opinion
The Racing Post team with some forthright views and pedigree analysis following the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly
After Constitution River's outstanding performance in the Prix du Jockey Club, our experts answer three key questions about the most exciting three-year-old in training.
- 'He could do whatever you asked him to do' - Ryan Moore hails Constitution River as Aidan O'Brien saddles amazing 1-2-3
- Coolmore not only breed the best horses, they’re the best thinkers too - why Constitution River's win was a tactical masterclass
1. How highly do you rate Constitution River's performance in the Prix du Jockey Club?
He is clearly an exceptional colt. To do what he did after using up so much petrol in the early stages to sit handy from a diabolical draw almost defied belief. There was never a moment when I didn’t think he was going to win comfortably.
Richard Birch, tipster
It is a marker for the other middle-distance three-year-olds, for sure. I would be surprised if it matched the level of Bow Echo on ratings, because the race on Sunday was set up to help Constitution River win from stall 15 rather than for him to post a big figure. He seems particularly adept at running good races off end-to-end gallops, like Ombudsman, who I see as being his big rival this summer.
Keith Melrose, betting editor
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Published on inBetting Insight
Last updated
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- Coolmore not only breed the best horses, they’re the best thinkers too - why Constitution River's win was a tactical masterclass
- These draw statistics highlight the huge challenge Constitution River must overcome to win the French Derby
- Benvenuto Cellini is back at the head of our Derby power rankings - but which 200-1 outsider has sneaked into the top ten?
- 'He's flying under the radar and might be the best bet in the Derby' - Tom Segal's Epsom and Royal Ascot Q&A
- There’s nothing like the tortured scream of the anguished punter - but I’m still hoping to find my redemption