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Ahead Of The Handicapper
premium

Haydock runner looks exceptionally well-treated after strong Listed showing - plus four more horses to add to your tracker

The Racing Post Ratings team have identified the most significant changes from the latest issue of BHA and HRI marks.

We have five horses for your trackers this week, and we start with sprint handicapper Ainsley Scorah, who has one for your tracker.

Miss Rainbow

Won at Catterick, August 4
New BHA mark: 62 (up 4lb)
Racing Post Rating: 70 (+8 compared with BHA mark)

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