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Ahead Of The Handicapper
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A very well treated two-year-old - plus four more horses for your tracker
The Racing Post Ratings team have identified the most significant changes from the latest issue of BHA and HRI marks.
We have five horses for your trackers this week, and we start with senior Flat handicapper Paul Curtis who has selected two for your tracker.
Yorkshire
Second at Doncaster, July 18
New BHA mark: 92 (up 1lb)
Racing Post Rating: 100 (+8 compared with BHA mark)
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more inAhead Of The Handicapper
- Two well-bred fillies who look criminally well treated after their latest runs - plus three more horses for your tracker
- A runner-up who came close to defying 'notoriously difficult' course bias - plus three other well-treated handicappers for your tracker
- The highly progressive filly who's racked up four straight wins and could be bound for Listed company - plus more to add to your tracker
- One mare was hiked 17lb after a 12-length romp - and the handicapper still hasn't done enough to stop her winning again
- ‘Group horse in a handicap’ - a progressive sprinter ready for his big day heads our horses to follow
more inAhead Of The Handicapper
- Two well-bred fillies who look criminally well treated after their latest runs - plus three more horses for your tracker
- A runner-up who came close to defying 'notoriously difficult' course bias - plus three other well-treated handicappers for your tracker
- The highly progressive filly who's racked up four straight wins and could be bound for Listed company - plus more to add to your tracker
- One mare was hiked 17lb after a 12-length romp - and the handicapper still hasn't done enough to stop her winning again
- ‘Group horse in a handicap’ - a progressive sprinter ready for his big day heads our horses to follow