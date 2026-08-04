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A lightly raced Glorious Goodwood winner who has plenty more to give - our handicappers' picks of last week
The Racing Post Ratings team have identified the most significant changes from the latest issue of BHA and HRI marks.
Asuka
First at Thirsk, August 1
New BHA Mark: 92 (up 3lb)
Racing Post Rating: 102 (+10 compared with BHA mark)
This close relative of Cambridgeshire winner Boiling Point looked favourably treated for this handicap debut at Thirsk on Saturday. However, he had to do well to win after being short of room for the best part of two furlongs, during which time runner-up Angel Hunter made up about three lengths on him. A 3lb rise looks lenient, and there should be more to come after only four starts.
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Published on inAhead Of The Handicapper
Last updated
- A very well treated two-year-old - plus four more horses for your tracker
- Two well-bred fillies who look criminally well treated after their latest runs - plus three more horses for your tracker
- A runner-up who came close to defying 'notoriously difficult' course bias - plus three other well-treated handicappers for your tracker
- The highly progressive filly who's racked up four straight wins and could be bound for Listed company - plus more to add to your tracker
- One mare was hiked 17lb after a 12-length romp - and the handicapper still hasn't done enough to stop her winning again
- A very well treated two-year-old - plus four more horses for your tracker
- Two well-bred fillies who look criminally well treated after their latest runs - plus three more horses for your tracker
- A runner-up who came close to defying 'notoriously difficult' course bias - plus three other well-treated handicappers for your tracker
- The highly progressive filly who's racked up four straight wins and could be bound for Listed company - plus more to add to your tracker
- One mare was hiked 17lb after a 12-length romp - and the handicapper still hasn't done enough to stop her winning again