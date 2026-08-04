A lightly raced Glorious Goodwood winner who has plenty more to give - our handicappers' picks of last week

The Racing Post Ratings team have identified the most significant changes from the latest issue of BHA and HRI marks.

First at Thirsk, August 1

New BHA Mark: 92 (up 3lb)

Racing Post Rating: 102 (+10 compared with BHA mark)

This close relative of Cambridgeshire winner Boiling Point looked favourably treated for this handicap debut at Thirsk on Saturday. However, he had to do well to win after being short of room for the best part of two furlongs, during which time runner-up Angel Hunter made up about three lengths on him. A 3lb rise looks lenient, and there should be more to come after only four starts.