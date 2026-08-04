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14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Ahead Of The Handicapper
Home
News
Betting Insight
A lightly raced Glorious Goodwood winner who has plenty more to give - our handicappers' picks of last week
Ahead Of The Handicapper
A very well treated two-year-old - plus four more horses for your tracker
Ahead Of The Handicapper
Two well-bred fillies who look criminally well treated after their latest runs - plus three more horses for your tracker
Betting Insight
A runner-up who came close to defying 'notoriously difficult' course bias - plus three other well-treated handicappers for your tracker
Betting Insight
The highly progressive filly who's racked up four straight wins and could be bound for Listed company - plus more to add to your tracker
Betting Insight
One mare was hiked 17lb after a 12-length romp - and the handicapper still hasn't done enough to stop her winning again
Betting Insight
‘Group horse in a handicap’ - a progressive sprinter ready for his big day heads our horses to follow
Betting Insight
'He has clearly improved again' - our handicappers flag five horses who look well treated off their new marks
Betting Insight
'Further improvement is on the cards' - our handicappers flag five horses who look well treated off their new marks
Betting Insight
'This rated alongside his best performance in 2025' - our handicappers flag four horses who look well treated off their new marks
Betting Insight
'She may go under the radar at Royal Ascot' - our handicappers flag five horses who look well treated off their new marks
Betting Insight
'I fully expect this race to produce multiple winners' - our handicappers with seven horses who have been treated leniently
Betting Insight
Home
News
Betting Insight
A lightly raced Glorious Goodwood winner who has plenty more to give - our handicappers' picks of last week
Ahead Of The Handicapper
A very well treated two-year-old - plus four more horses for your tracker
Ahead Of The Handicapper
Two well-bred fillies who look criminally well treated after their latest runs - plus three more horses for your tracker
Betting Insight
A runner-up who came close to defying 'notoriously difficult' course bias - plus three other well-treated handicappers for your tracker
Betting Insight
Two well-bred fillies who look criminally well treated after their latest runs - plus three more horses for your tracker
Betting Insight
A runner-up who came close to defying 'notoriously difficult' course bias - plus three other well-treated handicappers for your tracker
Betting Insight
The highly progressive filly who's racked up four straight wins and could be bound for Listed company - plus more to add to your tracker
Betting Insight
One mare was hiked 17lb after a 12-length romp - and the handicapper still hasn't done enough to stop her winning again
Betting Insight
‘Group horse in a handicap’ - a progressive sprinter ready for his big day heads our horses to follow
Betting Insight
'He has clearly improved again' - our handicappers flag five horses who look well treated off their new marks
Betting Insight
'Further improvement is on the cards' - our handicappers flag five horses who look well treated off their new marks
Betting Insight
'This rated alongside his best performance in 2025' - our handicappers flag four horses who look well treated off their new marks
Betting Insight
'She may go under the radar at Royal Ascot' - our handicappers flag five horses who look well treated off their new marks
Betting Insight
'I fully expect this race to produce multiple winners' - our handicappers with seven horses who have been treated leniently
Betting Insight