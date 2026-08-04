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Ahead Of The Handicapper

A lightly raced Glorious Goodwood winner who has plenty more to give - our handicappers' picks of last week

A lightly raced Glorious Goodwood winner who has plenty more to give - our handicappers' picks of last week

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Ahead Of The Handicapper
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A very well treated two-year-old - plus four more horses for your tracker
A very well treated two-year-old - plus four more horses for your tracker
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Ahead Of The Handicapper
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Two well-bred fillies who look criminally well treated after their latest runs - plus three more horses for your tracker
Two well-bred fillies who look criminally well treated after their latest runs - plus three more horses for your tracker
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Betting Insight
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A runner-up who came close to defying 'notoriously difficult' course bias - plus three other well-treated handicappers for your tracker
A runner-up who came close to defying 'notoriously difficult' course bias - plus three other well-treated handicappers for your tracker
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Betting Insight
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The highly progressive filly who's racked up four straight wins and could be bound for Listed company - plus more to add to your tracker
The highly progressive filly who's racked up four straight wins and could be bound for Listed company - plus more to add to your tracker
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Betting Insight
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One mare was hiked 17lb after a 12-length romp - and the handicapper still hasn't done enough to stop her winning again
One mare was hiked 17lb after a 12-length romp - and the handicapper still hasn't done enough to stop her winning again
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Betting Insight
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‘Group horse in a handicap’ - a progressive sprinter ready for his big day heads our horses to follow
‘Group horse in a handicap’ - a progressive sprinter ready for his big day heads our horses to follow
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Betting Insight
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'He has clearly improved again' - our handicappers flag five horses who look well treated off their new marks
'He has clearly improved again' - our handicappers flag five horses who look well treated off their new marks
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Betting Insight
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'Further improvement is on the cards' - our handicappers flag five horses who look well treated off their new marks
'Further improvement is on the cards' - our handicappers flag five horses who look well treated off their new marks
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Betting Insight
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'This rated alongside his best performance in 2025' - our handicappers flag four horses who look well treated off their new marks
'This rated alongside his best performance in 2025' - our handicappers flag four horses who look well treated off their new marks
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Betting Insight
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'She may go under the radar at Royal Ascot' - our handicappers flag five horses who look well treated off their new marks
'She may go under the radar at Royal Ascot' - our handicappers flag five horses who look well treated off their new marks
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Betting Insight
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'I fully expect this race to produce multiple winners' - our handicappers with seven horses who have been treated leniently
'I fully expect this race to produce multiple winners' - our handicappers with seven horses who have been treated leniently
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Betting Insight
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A lightly raced Glorious Goodwood winner who has plenty more to give - our handicappers' picks of last week

A lightly raced Glorious Goodwood winner who has plenty more to give - our handicappers' picks of last week

icon
Ahead Of The Handicapper
padlock
A very well treated two-year-old - plus four more horses for your tracker
A very well treated two-year-old - plus four more horses for your tracker
icon
Ahead Of The Handicapper
padlock
Two well-bred fillies who look criminally well treated after their latest runs - plus three more horses for your tracker
icon
Betting Insight
padlock
A runner-up who came close to defying 'notoriously difficult' course bias - plus three other well-treated handicappers for your tracker
icon
Betting Insight
padlock
Two well-bred fillies who look criminally well treated after their latest runs - plus three more horses for your tracker
icon
Betting Insight
padlock
A runner-up who came close to defying 'notoriously difficult' course bias - plus three other well-treated handicappers for your tracker
icon
Betting Insight
padlock
The highly progressive filly who's racked up four straight wins and could be bound for Listed company - plus more to add to your tracker
The highly progressive filly who's racked up four straight wins and could be bound for Listed company - plus more to add to your tracker
icon
Betting Insight
padlock
One mare was hiked 17lb after a 12-length romp - and the handicapper still hasn't done enough to stop her winning again
One mare was hiked 17lb after a 12-length romp - and the handicapper still hasn't done enough to stop her winning again
icon
Betting Insight
padlock
‘Group horse in a handicap’ - a progressive sprinter ready for his big day heads our horses to follow
‘Group horse in a handicap’ - a progressive sprinter ready for his big day heads our horses to follow
icon
Betting Insight
padlock
'He has clearly improved again' - our handicappers flag five horses who look well treated off their new marks
'He has clearly improved again' - our handicappers flag five horses who look well treated off their new marks
icon
Betting Insight
padlock
'Further improvement is on the cards' - our handicappers flag five horses who look well treated off their new marks
'Further improvement is on the cards' - our handicappers flag five horses who look well treated off their new marks
icon
Betting Insight
padlock
'This rated alongside his best performance in 2025' - our handicappers flag four horses who look well treated off their new marks
'This rated alongside his best performance in 2025' - our handicappers flag four horses who look well treated off their new marks
icon
Betting Insight
padlock
'She may go under the radar at Royal Ascot' - our handicappers flag five horses who look well treated off their new marks
'She may go under the radar at Royal Ascot' - our handicappers flag five horses who look well treated off their new marks
icon
Betting Insight
padlock
'I fully expect this race to produce multiple winners' - our handicappers with seven horses who have been treated leniently
'I fully expect this race to produce multiple winners' - our handicappers with seven horses who have been treated leniently
icon
Betting Insight
padlock