A runner-up who came close to defying 'notoriously difficult' course bias - plus three other well-treated handicappers for your tracker

The Racing Post Ratings team have identified the most significant changes from the latest issue of BHA and HRI marks.

We kick the piece off by alerting you to the 7:03 at Leopardstown on Thursday. Flagged by Jonny Pearson last week, Harana is declared to run, and while it looks a hot contest, she can win this handicap before going on to gain black type.

We have four horses for your trackers this week, and we start with a sprinter Ainsley Scorah is keen on.