A 12-1 shot with 'a major form chance' and four other interesting entries on day one of Royal Ascot

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With the six-day entries now available for all races on day one at Royal Ascot, some of the Racing Post's leading form experts have picked out the most eye-catching contenders.

Coventry Stakes (3.05 )

Eve Johnson Houghton has become one of the best trainers around when it comes to early two-year-olds. In the last five years she has twice won the Windsor Castle, and also the Marygate and July Stakes with Zavateri, one of the leading juveniles of last season.