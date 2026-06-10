Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
Betting Insight
premium
A 12-1 shot with 'a major form chance' and four other interesting entries on day one of Royal Ascot
With the six-day entries now available for all races on day one at Royal Ascot, some of the Racing Post's leading form experts have picked out the most eye-catching contenders.
Night In Vegas
Coventry Stakes (3.05)
Eve Johnson Houghton has become one of the best trainers around when it comes to early two-year-olds. In the last five years she has twice won the Windsor Castle, and also the Marygate and July Stakes with Zavateri, one of the leading juveniles of last season.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBetting Insight
Last updated
Copy
more inBetting Insight
- 'This horse is the real deal - and it's hard to fathom how you can still back him at this price'
- Golden rules for betting at Royal Ascot - including the jockey who’s mustard there and the high-profile sire who’s a total dud
- ‘Group horse in a handicap’ - a progressive sprinter ready for his big day heads our horses to follow
- Is Constitution River not up to the challenge? That's what Aidan O'Brien potentially missing the Eclipse with his best colt tells me
- 'The booking of Ryan Moore looks a statement of intent' - Harry Wilson returns with four ante-post fancies this weekend
more inBetting offers
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Mexico vs South Africa plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
- How to bet on the World Cup 2026
- Get 60-1 for Mexico to win or draw vs South Africa with Sky Bet
- World Cup sign-up offer: England 66-1 to wear white versus Croatia
- Get 66-1 on Harry Kane to score at the 2026 World Cup with Ladbrokes
more inBetting Insight
- 'This horse is the real deal - and it's hard to fathom how you can still back him at this price'
- Golden rules for betting at Royal Ascot - including the jockey who’s mustard there and the high-profile sire who’s a total dud
- ‘Group horse in a handicap’ - a progressive sprinter ready for his big day heads our horses to follow
- Is Constitution River not up to the challenge? That's what Aidan O'Brien potentially missing the Eclipse with his best colt tells me
- 'The booking of Ryan Moore looks a statement of intent' - Harry Wilson returns with four ante-post fancies this weekend
more inBetting offers
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Mexico vs South Africa plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
- How to bet on the World Cup 2026
- Get 60-1 for Mexico to win or draw vs South Africa with Sky Bet
- World Cup sign-up offer: England 66-1 to wear white versus Croatia
- Get 66-1 on Harry Kane to score at the 2026 World Cup with Ladbrokes