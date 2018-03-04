Betfred supremo Fred Done among those celebrating their birthday

of

Fred Done: turns 75 today

Chris Waller 45

Trainer of Winx

Elie Lellouche 66

Trainer of Epervier Bleu & Helissio

Fred Done 75

Joint-founder & chairman of Betfred

Declan Murphy 51

Rider of Bradbury Star & Deep Sensation

Dowager Duchess of Bedford 78

Joint owner-breeder of Precocious & Jupiter Island

Madeleine Pickens 71

Owner of Fraise & Cigar

Nancy Mazzoni 54

Owner-breeder of She Be Wild

Hartmut Steguweit 70

Trainer of Philipo & A Magicman

Lucy Wadham 60

Trainer of United & Lady Tiana

Sally Oliver 72

Trainer of Aonoch & Shu Fly

Ian Matthews 56

Trainer of Ra Nova & Tivian

Thomas Gillespie 36

Irish trainer in South Korea

Ricky Hendriks 54

US champion jump jockey 1986 & 1987

Lutz Pyritz 60

Former champion jockey in East Germany

Fabien Lefebvre 30

Rider of Absolutly Yes & Amaron

Ken Radcliffe 55

Rider of Amarone & Tangognat

George Knight 61

Former jump jockey

John Studd 73

Owner of Killinghurst Park Stud

Martin Hayes 38

Owner of Punch Bag with Brendan Duke

Bill Adams 80

National secretary of the Stable Lads’ Association 1986-2006

Geraldine Yeomans 62

Secretary to Richard Whitaker

Earl of Ronaldshay 53

Former director at Redcar & Catterick

Neil Young 47

Former BHA handicapper

Darryl Sherer 60

Former editor of Pacemaker