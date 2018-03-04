Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
News Today's Birthdays

Betfred supremo Fred Done among those celebrating their birthday

Fred Done: turns 75 today
Fred Done: turns 75 today
Edward Whitaker
1 of 1

Chris Waller 45
Trainer of Winx

Elie Lellouche 66
Trainer of Epervier Bleu & Helissio

Fred Done 75
Joint-founder & chairman of Betfred

Declan Murphy 51
Rider of Bradbury Star & Deep Sensation

Dowager Duchess of Bedford 78
Joint owner-breeder of Precocious & Jupiter Island

Madeleine Pickens 71
Owner of Fraise & Cigar

Nancy Mazzoni 54
Owner-breeder of She Be Wild

Hartmut Steguweit 70
Trainer of Philipo & A Magicman

Lucy Wadham 60
Trainer of United & Lady Tiana

Sally Oliver 72
Trainer of Aonoch & Shu Fly

Ian Matthews 56
Trainer of Ra Nova & Tivian

Thomas Gillespie 36
Irish trainer in South Korea

Ricky Hendriks 54
US champion jump jockey 1986 & 1987

Lutz Pyritz 60
Former champion jockey in East Germany

Fabien Lefebvre 30
Rider of Absolutly Yes & Amaron

Ken Radcliffe 55
Rider of Amarone & Tangognat

George Knight 61
Former jump jockey

John Studd 73
Owner of Killinghurst Park Stud

Martin Hayes 38
Owner of Punch Bag with Brendan Duke

Bill Adams 80
National secretary of the Stable Lads’ Association 1986-2006

Geraldine Yeomans 62
Secretary to Richard Whitaker

Earl of Ronaldshay 53
Former director at Redcar & Catterick

Neil Young 47
Former BHA handicapper

Darryl Sherer 60
Former editor of Pacemaker

Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets