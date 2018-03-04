Betfred supremo Fred Done among those celebrating their birthday
Chris Waller 45
Trainer of Winx
Elie Lellouche 66
Trainer of Epervier Bleu & Helissio
Fred Done 75
Joint-founder & chairman of Betfred
Declan Murphy 51
Rider of Bradbury Star & Deep Sensation
Dowager Duchess of Bedford 78
Joint owner-breeder of Precocious & Jupiter Island
Madeleine Pickens 71
Owner of Fraise & Cigar
Nancy Mazzoni 54
Owner-breeder of She Be Wild
Hartmut Steguweit 70
Trainer of Philipo & A Magicman
Lucy Wadham 60
Trainer of United & Lady Tiana
Sally Oliver 72
Trainer of Aonoch & Shu Fly
Ian Matthews 56
Trainer of Ra Nova & Tivian
Thomas Gillespie 36
Irish trainer in South Korea
Ricky Hendriks 54
US champion jump jockey 1986 & 1987
Lutz Pyritz 60
Former champion jockey in East Germany
Fabien Lefebvre 30
Rider of Absolutly Yes & Amaron
Ken Radcliffe 55
Rider of Amarone & Tangognat
George Knight 61
Former jump jockey
John Studd 73
Owner of Killinghurst Park Stud
Martin Hayes 38
Owner of Punch Bag with Brendan Duke
Bill Adams 80
National secretary of the Stable Lads’ Association 1986-2006
Geraldine Yeomans 62
Secretary to Richard Whitaker
Earl of Ronaldshay 53
Former director at Redcar & Catterick
Neil Young 47
Former BHA handicapper
Darryl Sherer 60
Former editor of Pacemaker