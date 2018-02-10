Best out to go one better with Berrahri on the ice at St Moritz

White Turf: second weekend of action is back on the lake at St Moritz

John Best made a good start to the annual White Turf season of racing on the frozen lake at St Moritz last weekend and is hoping more of the same at the second meeting at the Swiss resort on Sunday.

Thankfully last weekend's meeting passed without incident as it was the first to be staged since George Baker suffered a career-ending head injury in a fall at the track last February.

Best had three runners last Sunday, of which Berrahri fared best when finishing second in a nine-furlong race and he tries again in a similar contest.

Later on stablemate Malt Teaser, who may have had excuses when beaten a week ago, goes for a conditions event.

Speaking from Switzerland on Saturday, Best said: "It’s been cold all week here, which is great news for everyone. All the news from the track is that it appears to be in great shape and with temperatures set to drop to close on -20C tonight we're not expecting any changes to conditions before racing."

He added: "There aren't so many runners this week, with many owners and trainers opting to wait until the final weekend."

On his prospects of a winner, he said: "We have Berrahri running in the Grosser Preis Longines (12.30pm GMT). There are six runners in the race and we're drawn five, which should make very little difference.

"It looks an easier race than last week, although I still expect Christian Von Der Recke’s Penny Storm to be favourite as he won it last year, beating us.

"I’m sure Berrahri will run another solid race and I hope he can keep his head in front this week. Brazilian-born Dayverson De Barros rides him again having done so well last week."

As for Malt Teaser, who contests the Preis Sport Mind Ag (1.30pm GMT), he added: "He had no luck last week when he had to stand in the stalls for over 15 minutes as a couple of horses played up. If he can get out and get involved this week I’m sure he'll run a lot better.

"He has seven rivals and comes out of stall three. Likely favourite will be Fleur d’Ipanema from stall six, having finished a good second last week."

