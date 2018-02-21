Beckett team delighted with Chemical Charge draw in Emir's Trophy

Ralph Beckett's September Stakes winner Chemical Charge has been drawn in stall four in Saturday's Group 1 HH The Emir's Trophy at Al Rayyan.

The Qatar Racing-owned six-year-old was fourth behind Highland Reel in the Hong Kong Vase at Sha Tin on his last start and is the highest-rated horse in a 16-strong field that features Andrew Balding's Elbereth, drawn in stall eight, and Jim Bolger's Qatari Hunter, who landed stall 15 for the Longines-sponsored 1m4f $1 million (£717,260) contest.



Beckett's travelling head lad Richard Arnold said: "You couldn’t have picked a better stall. He’s a very talented horse, he’s in good shape, he’s bang on his fighting weight and we’ve been very happy with him since he got here – he looks a million dollars.

"A right-handed track, quick ground, everything’s in our favour. We just want a well-run race now."

If Chemical Charge could not have ended up with a better draw Gerald Flynn, travelling head lad for Jim Bolger will take some convincing Qatari Hunter could have drawn a worse stall.

"Stall 15 is not ideal, it’s in the hand of the gods now, but we’ll take our luck from there," he said. "If he can produce his best form he’d be right there.

"He’s travelled over okay, the team at the track have been a great help, I couldn’t speak highly enough of them. He’s better going right, good to firm shouldn’t be an issue."

David Taylor, owner/breeder of Elbereth found his pride and joy bang in the middle of the pack. He said: "That’ll do for me. I’m not confident, but I’m hopeful. It’s a privilege to own a horse capable of running in such a high-profile race.

"She can handle any distance from nine furlongs to a mile and a half, but I’m happier that this is a mile and a half."

Frankie Dettori, who rides the Chad Brown-trained Money Multiplier, will break from stall 11.

The big two in the card's other Group 1 for purebred Arabians, HH The Emir's Sword sponsored by Total, were drawn next to each other, with Yazeed, who got the better of Ebraz by a short head in the Qatar Derby, in the lower berth of 12.

Julian Smart trains Ebraz, but is not hopeful of reversing the form. He said: "He's good, unfortunately he's not as good as Yazeed – I think he's the best purebred Arabian in the world right now."

