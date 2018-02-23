Beckett's on the Charge to bag the big prize in Doha

1.15 Doha

H.H The Emir's Trophy (presented by Longines) (Local Group 1) | 1m4f | 3yo+ | Turf

For racing in Qatar to flourish it needs big horses to contest its best races and in Chemical Charge and Elbereth, both fourth to Highland Reel in the Hong Kong Vase and the Coronation Cup respectively, that is what it has got.

Based on local ratings – there is no betting in Qatar – Chemical Charge is the one to beat, and trainer Ralph Beckett is hoping his charge will be suited by the course.

"The horse is training well and looks well," he said. "He's a veteran traveller at this stage and enjoys it, and a right-handed flat track suits him very well, as will the fast ground, so I'm looking forward to running him."

Andrew Balding, who saddles Elbereth, has his eyes on the $1 million prize pool and added: "She's been a great campaigner over the last five seasons and she's capable of getting placed in a race of this nature."

Roger Teal runs his 2,000 Guineas hope Tip Two Win in the local Group 2 Al Biddah Mile at 11.35am, and so impressive was he on his last run in Doha that his presence has caused a reduced field.

"I'm delighted with him, he looks really good," said Teal after watching the horse do his final piece of work under David Probert.

"If he can back up his last performance here he has a massive chance and we're up to a mile this time, but we're confident he'll stay."

Britain are also strongly represented in the Dukhan Sprint at 11am with David O'Meara's Intisaab, Paul Midgley's Final Venture and Hugo Palmer's Gulliver joining Julia Brooke's new recruit Caspian Prince, who is back for a second crack at a race he finished third in last year.

Tom Collins, assistant trainer to Brooke, said: "He ran well last year. He's got a better draw and he's had more experience at six."

Of Gulliver's chances, Palmer said: "I'm very happy with the draw in three and he goes there with a decent chance. We've got a bit to find with David O'Meara's horse, but he's got a much worse draw than us so maybe that will level the playing field."

O'Meara said of Intisaab: "He seems very well, we're 12 of 12 but we'll go back and have a look at last year's running and try and figure out what to do. He ran a nice race at Lingfield last time from a bad draw and likes quick ground and six furlongs, so we'll see."

