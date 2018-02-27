Racing Post Home
News BIG FREEZE

Beast from the east: social media reaction as freezing weather hits racing yards

Brian Ellison and stable star Definitly Red weren't fazed by the snow on Tuesday Brian Ellison's string are not put off by the Beast from the East as they exercise in the Malton gallops on Tuesday
Brian Ellison and stable star Definitly Red weren't fazed by the snow on Tuesday
Louise Pollard
1 of 2

The weather front that is being called the 'beast from the east' whipped into Britain on Tuesday bringing freezing temperatures and snow to large parts of the country.

Schools have shut, roads closed and jumps fixtures have been cancelled with no action on the turf in Britain until Friday at the earliest. Weekend meetings at Doncaster and Kelso are also under threat.

There's still plenty going on, however, including a media day with Jessica Harrington (follow live updates), while in racing yards across the land business carries on as usual – it takes more than a spot of snow and freezing cold to stop racing.

Trainers have been sharing snapshots of their horses and staff braving the cold on Tuesday morning. Here's some of the best reaction and photographs we've seen on Twitter:

Not everyone was bothered by the Siberian weather front, however...

Lingfield, along with Chelmsford, is keeping the show on the road despite the snow 

But it's safe to say Plumpton wouldn't have stood a chance today 

Send your pictures of snowy yards, racecourses and gallops to editor@racingpost.com or tweet us at @racingpost

The Beast from the East hasn’t stopped play here today!

