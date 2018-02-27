Beast from the east: social media reaction as freezing weather hits racing yards

Brian Ellison and stable star Definitly Red weren't fazed by the snow on Tuesday

The weather front that is being called the 'beast from the east' whipped into Britain on Tuesday bringing freezing temperatures and snow to large parts of the country.

Schools have shut, roads closed and jumps fixtures have been cancelled with no action on the turf in Britain until Friday at the earliest. Weekend meetings at Doncaster and Kelso are also under threat.

There's still plenty going on, however, including a media day with Jessica Harrington (follow live updates), while in racing yards across the land business carries on as usual – it takes more than a spot of snow and freezing cold to stop racing.

Trainers have been sharing snapshots of their horses and staff braving the cold on Tuesday morning. Here's some of the best reaction and photographs we've seen on Twitter:

The Beast from the East hasn’t stopped play here today! pic.twitter.com/RUDlVTjHtL — David O'Meara (@omeararacing) February 27, 2018

Proper cold morning @NewmarketGallop. Minus 6 @ the outset. Still, no wind so it's very bearable. And conditions are safe: not icy underfoot pic.twitter.com/uSPqROXFYw — John Berry (@JohnWathenBerry) February 27, 2018

Gosh it’s warmer inside. Well done to #teamMHS for all getting to work pic.twitter.com/NXE5wQXfZP — Manor House Stables (@TomDascombe) February 27, 2018

Not everyone was bothered by the Siberian weather front, however...

What bad weather pic.twitter.com/OJDAlFTZjq — Gay Kelleway Racing (@GayKelleway) February 27, 2018

Lingfield, along with Chelmsford, is keeping the show on the road despite the snow

But it's safe to say Plumpton wouldn't have stood a chance today

Send your pictures of snowy yards, racecourses and gallops to editor@racingpost.com or tweet us at @racingpost