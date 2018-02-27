Beast from the east: social media reaction as freezing weather hits racing yards
The weather front that is being called the 'beast from the east' whipped into Britain on Tuesday bringing freezing temperatures and snow to large parts of the country.
Schools have shut, roads closed and jumps fixtures have been cancelled with no action on the turf in Britain until Friday at the earliest. Weekend meetings at Doncaster and Kelso are also under threat.
There's still plenty going on, however, including a media day with Jessica Harrington (follow live updates), while in racing yards across the land business carries on as usual – it takes more than a spot of snow and freezing cold to stop racing.
Trainers have been sharing snapshots of their horses and staff braving the cold on Tuesday morning. Here's some of the best reaction and photographs we've seen on Twitter:
The Beast from the East hasn’t stopped play here today! pic.twitter.com/RUDlVTjHtL— David O'Meara (@omeararacing) February 27, 2018
A beautiful #snow scene of #TeamGodolphin in Newmarket pic.twitter.com/63UeXCxcbf— Godolphin (@godolphin) February 27, 2018
A chilly -5 on @LambournGallops this morning but #baconsarnies keep moral up at #FollyHouse #GreatTeam pic.twitter.com/dC61ewyvrT— Jamie Snowden (@jamiesnowden) February 27, 2018
When it's that cold even Red Labels whiskers have frozen over#freezing #cold #HorseRacing #Newmarket pic.twitter.com/mjII4wz3GS— Marco Botti Racing (@MarcoBotti) February 27, 2018
Proper cold morning @NewmarketGallop. Minus 6 @ the outset. Still, no wind so it's very bearable. And conditions are safe: not icy underfoot pic.twitter.com/uSPqROXFYw— John Berry (@JohnWathenBerry) February 27, 2018
February 27, 2018
Gosh it’s warmer inside. Well done to #teamMHS for all getting to work pic.twitter.com/NXE5wQXfZP— Manor House Stables (@TomDascombe) February 27, 2018
Not everyone was bothered by the Siberian weather front, however...
Coolanly not fussed by the #BeastFromTheEast pic.twitter.com/txn5K5ynGY— FergalO’Brien Racing (@FOBRacing) February 27, 2018
What bad weather pic.twitter.com/OJDAlFTZjq— Gay Kelleway Racing (@GayKelleway) February 27, 2018
Lingfield, along with Chelmsford, is keeping the show on the road despite the snow
Beating the weather @LingfieldPark pic.twitter.com/hK8xeviuWY— George Hill (@GeorgeHill87) February 27, 2018
But it's safe to say Plumpton wouldn't have stood a chance today
#beastfromtheast has hit Plumpton! good job we raced yesterday! #snow #plumpton #uksnow #sussex pic.twitter.com/ZZrf22W5lu— Plumpton Racecourse (@plumptonraces) February 27, 2018
