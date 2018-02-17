Ascot on Saturday: pictures of a Grade 1 day of action
Jockeys ready: riders make their way out of the weighing room on an afternoon of mouthwatering action
Black beauty: a ﬁne leap from Black Corton at the last puts the seal on a top performance from Bryony Frost’s mount – their seventh success from eight starts together
Here we are again: Bryony Frost chats to winning connections as her fairytale season continues following another victory for Black Corton in the Reynoldstown Novices’ Chase
Regal leaps: a thrilling ﬁnish to the Listed handicap chase as Minella Daddy and the winner Regal Encore (Richie McLernon, right) jump the last together
A true Patriote: Le Patriote (near) hits the front from Friday Night Light in the 2m3½f handicap hurdle before holding off his rival up the run-in
Truly a race to savour: Waiting Patiently (right) goes through the top at the last, but another lion-hearted leap from Cue Card isn’t enough to peg back Ruth Jefferson’s star in what was a memorable running of the Ascot Chase