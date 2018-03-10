Apprentice Keelan Baker targeting summer return after life-threatening fall

Apprentice Keelan Baker is looking forward to starting his rehabilitation and getting back in the saddle after suffering a fall that had life-threatening consequences.

Baker, 17, was riding Let Me In for Bernard Llewellyn at Wolverhampton in February, but was unseated from the 50-1 shot in an extended 1m1f handicap when turning out of the back straight.

He was taken to New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton with a suspected broken femur, but then had to undergo emergency surgery following complications.

Although he had not suffered a break, Baker's leg started to swell and doctors had to perform a procedure called a fasciotomy to release the pressure.

A fasciotomy is a procedure more commonly used to treat compartment syndrome, a condition which can result in limb loss.

Reflecting on the incident, Baker, who is attached to the Mick Appleby yard and has ridden two winners in his career, said on Saturday: "My leg swelled up and apparently it was life-threatening but it's all good now.

"I'm doing alright now and am going to Oaksey House on Monday for four to six weeks. I'm walking with crutches now and can drive but can't work as my leg gets tired sometimes."

The injury has done nothing to dampen Baker's enthusiasm as a jockey, and he was back at the site of the fall on Saturday enjoying Wolverhampton's Lincoln Trial card.

"If it was up to me I'd get back in the saddle today, but I'll have to wait," he added. "I'll have to go to rehab and they'll tell me [when I can return] but I'm thinking around June or July."

Members can read the latest exclusive interviews, news analysis and comment available from 6pm daily on racingpost.com