Apprentice Baker undergoes surgery after complications from Wolverhampton fall

Apprentice Keelan Baker is recovering in hospital following emergency intervention from surgeons to relieve dangerous swelling sustained in a fall at Wolverhampton on Tuesday evening.

A team at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton performed the procedure – called a fasciotomy – which is most commonly used to treat compartment syndrome, a condition which can result in limb loss.

A statement from the Injured Jockeys Fund said: "Following his fall at Wolverhampton on Tuesday 20 February, apprentice jockey Keelan Baker was taken to the New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton with a suspected broken femur.

"Although x-rays revealed that the leg was not broken, subsequent complications arose on Wednesday which caused his leg to swell and him needing a surgical procedure called fasciotomy to release the pressure. He remains in hospital for ongoing treatment.

"Keelan wishes to thank Wolverhampton Racecourse for their swift action and continuing support to his family, the BHA staff for their equally brilliant support to his family, and his fellow jockeys for their kind comments and messages."

Baker, who is attached to Mick Appleby's yard and has two career winners to his name, both in 2017, was unseated from the 50-1 shot Let Me In turning out of the back straight in a 0-60 handicap over an extended 1m1f.

The stewards found the incident was accidental and caused by the free-running Let Me In running onto the heels of Dor’s Law and stumbling.

