News WEATHER WORRIES

Another inspection for Newcastle as wind and chill threaten fixture

Newcastle: track's meeting in doubt
John Grossick
1 of 1
By James Burn

Newcastle's all-weather meeting today is now subject to a 9am inspection.

Officials at the track inspected at 8am, but strong winds blowing snow onto the track have forced another check.

The fixture is due to begin at 1.50, while Kempton's card this evening will hinge on an 11am inspection.

An update from that venue before 7am read: "Very cold with a band of snow forecast to arrive from noon on Thursday; potential for 5cm to 10cm through out the day, which would put racing in doubt on access/safety grounds."

The freezing temperatures gripping Britain and Ireland have already claimed Ludlow, Taunton, Clonmel, Doncaster, Newbury and Dundalk, which were due to race today and tomorrow, while Newcastle cancelled its meeting yesterday.

 

Very cold with a band of snow forecast to arrive from noon on Thursday

