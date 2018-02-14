Another fine mess: Grand National weights launch hit by technical hitches again

All dressed up and nowhere to go: last year's winning trainer Lucinda Russell (right) waiting for the Grand National weights launch

The Jockey Club will take time to consider a plan for the unveiling of next season's Randox Health Grand National weights after the event turned into a farce for the second year running.

The racecourse group last year admitted errors had been made when the decision to move from a lunch to evening function flopped due to a substandard sound system and numerous guests failing to take any notice of the weights announcements.

This year's soiree, held at Bafta headquarters in Piccadilly, became a silent horror show after a local power outage and failed generator meant all that was possible was an extended drinks reception that had to move midway through to the nearby Le Meridien hotel.

Reflecting on the night, John Baker, Jockey Club's north-west regional director, said: "We were gutted. It's very frustrating, especially after our team had done a fabulous job setting it up.

"Having watched our host Ed Chamberlin, Tony McCoy and Phil Smith warm up earlier in the day, and knowing we had some nice film to run, it was going to be a fabulous occasion, and we had Sky Sports News again, along with the print and other broadcast media.

"Bafta informed us about the power outage on their side of Piccadilly at 3.30pm and brought in a generator, but it didn't connect. Guests arrived at 6pm, with the 'reveal' due to start at 6.30, but we had to draw stumps and move across the road."

The Jockey Club will be hoping it will be third time lucky next year, and Baker added: "We will take a bit of time and chat among ourselves about a plan for next year.

"We do think moving from iconic venue to iconic venue in London gives the event a bigger impact and profile as we try to get wider media coverage at what is the start of the build-up to the race."

