Andrew Balding powered up for new campaign with biggest-ever string

Southampton fan Andrew Balding says Leicester City have become his second-favourite football team after enjoying a wave of support from the owners of the 2016 Premier League champions that has seen his string grow to 185 horses.

Balding will start the new Flat turf season with his biggest team since he took over at Kingsclere from father Ian in 2003 where – alongside long-standing patrons who include the Queen, Jeff Smith and Qatar Racing – the Srivaddhanaprabha family's King Power Racing have 33 horses.

The details are disclosed in the 2018 edition of Horses In Training, which show for the fifth year Richard Hannon will have the largest published string in Britain.

Hannon's is one of four stables whose numbers exceed or equal 200 horses, the others being Mark Johnston, Roger Varian and Saeed Bin Suroor.

Roger Varian: will have more than 200 horses in training this year

Neither John Gosden (126) nor Richard Fahey (119) feature in this year's top ten list as they have declined to include their two-year-olds in the book.

King Power Racing was established last year, when six horses, including five Royal Ascot entries, were knocked down to representatives of Leicester chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha at the Goffs London Sale for £2 million.

Alongside Group 2 winner Beat The Bank, King Power Racing's numbers have swelled, with Balding training 20 of their two-year-olds, a number of which are prefixed 'Fox' after Leicester City, nicknamed the Foxes.

"We're all allowed to have a second team and Leicester are my second team now, obviously," said Balding, an avid Southampton fan whose team were beaten 4-1 at home by Leicester earlier this season.

"The likelihood is that Beat The Bank will probably start off in the Lockinge Stakes and we'll take it from there," said Balding.

"He's an exciting horse, and King Power have some very exciting young horses, as have many of my other owners. We're quite lucky to have a very nice intake this year."

Beat The Bank joined Balding after making a successful debut for Darren Bunyan at Dundalk in February last year, going on to win four of his next six starts, including the Group 2 Joel Stakes by five lengths, then was below his best when tenth in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

Balding said: "We had concerns beforehand that it was a long time to keep him on the ball from when he won his maiden in Ireland to the end of the season. He didn't give his running that day and we put a line through that and will start again afresh this year.

"With a horse who wins a Group 2 by five lengths you're entitled to have Group 1 aspirations. He's a lovely horse to have in the yard. I think for the time being we'll stick to a mile."

UK FLAT STRINGS BY YEAR

2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Richard Hannon 279 245 260 253 261 Mark Johnston 195 195 211 219 219 210 214 210 221 Roger Varian 152 155 174 178 199 199 200 Saeed Bin Suroor 148 168 190 200 William Haggas 110 129 130 143 161 172 183 201 189 Andrew Balding 136 147 167 173 177 181 179 159 185 Sir Michael Stoute 170 171 164 154 151 165 165 162 163 Charlie Appleby 199 125 160 160 Tim Easterby 124 127 140 124 125 125 162 157 Charlie Hills 131 138 151 178 162 165 155



UK 100+ JUMP TRAINERS



Dan Skelton 162 Paul Nicholls 156 Nicky Henderson 155 Alan King 153 Gary Moore 148 Neil Mulholland 146 Donald McCain 126 Nigel Twiston-Davies 120 Philip Hobbs 109 Colin Tizzard 106 Lucinda Russell 104

IRELAND 100+ STABLES

Gordon Elliott 212 Willie Mullins 179 Aidan O'Brien 178 Jessica Harrington 155 Dermot Weld 132 Jim Bolger 119 Noel Meade 119

FRANCE'S BIGGEST FLAT STRING

Jean-Claude Rouget 219

According to 2018 Horses In Training, published by Raceform

