Altior to face maximum of seven rivals in Celebration Chase

Altior will face a maximum of seven rivals in Saturday's Grade 1 bet365 Celebration Chase at Sandown, including 2017 Champion Chase winner Special Tiara, after entries were reopened on Tuesday.

Nicky Henderson's seven-year-old has won his last ten starts, including five victories over fences, and Henderson will hope he can continue his unbeaten streak and follow in the footsteps of last year's winner Sprinter Sacre.

Henderson could also be represented by Josses Hill, Theinval and recent Ayr winner Vaniteux, while Paul Nicholls, looking to reduce a large margin in the battle for the trainers' title that finishes on Saturday, has entered both As De Mee and five-timer-seeking San Benedeto. God's Own, who finished third behind Fox Norton at Punchestown on Tuesday, completes the potential line-up.

Earlier on the card at Sandown the Grade 2 bet365 Oaksey Chase has attracted nine entries, including the Philip Hobbs-trained Menorah, who looks for his fourth consecutive victory in the race at the age of 12, while the bet365 Select Hurdle could feature up to 13 runners with dual Grade 1 winner Beat That, who hasn't been seen since January 2015, one that catches the eye.

Sandown entries