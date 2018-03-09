All you need to start your day including going from all the tracks

If you cannot wait for next week's Cheltenham Festival then tune into the Leopardstown action at 1.25 for a nerve-settler.

The Leopardstown Classic Trials Day April 14th Hurdle will have a very familiar feel to festival fans. It is not just Messrs Walsh, Geraghty, Kennedy, Mullins, Elliott, De Bromhead and Harrington, but also horses that in previous years have featured.

Lieutenant Colonel, Gangster and Ex Patriot join a certain Jezki, yes – he of 2014 Champion Hurdle fame, in a conditions hurdle sure to delight racing fans.

Going report

Leopardstown first race 1.25

Hurdle - Soft to heavy; Chase - Yielding to soft

Ayr 1.50

Soft, heavy in places (GoingStick: Hurdle 5.5, Chase 5.6). Rail movements; R1 & 4 +10y, R2 +15y, R3 & 5 +24y, R6 +32y, R7 +20y

Sandown 2.00

Soft, heavy in places (back straight good to soft in places) (GoingStick 5.4). Rail movements: R4 +30y, R5 +15y

Leicester 2.10

Heavy, soft in places (GoingStick 4.6). Rail movements: R1, 3 & 5 +38y, R2, 4 & 6 +54y

Dundalk 5.30

Standard

Newcastle 5.45

Standard

Market movers

Sandown

2.30 Kastani Beach 11-2 from 8 (20-1 yesterday); Briac 11-2 from 13-2

3.05 Quids In 7 (from 8)

4.10 Big Jim 11-4 (from 3)

4.45 Lip Service 3 from 7-2 (7 yesterday); Lex Talionis 9 (from 12)

Leicester

3.15 Bajardo 5-2 (from 100-30)

Ayr

1.15 Booyakasha 11-4 (from 7-2)

4.30 Darsie 4 (from 6)

Newcastle

7.15 Optima Petamus 9 (from 12)

What to back

Our experts from around the country put forward their best bet in Friday's Tips Box.

What to read

The big news is that Gold Cup hero Sizing John will not get the chance to retain his crown next week as a hairline pelvis fracture has ruled the eight-year-old out of the Cheltenham Festival.

Ruby Walsh, the most successful jockey in festival history, has a stunning book of rides next week. Here he analyses some of his key chances and the choices he still has to make about what to partner.

What to watch

News editor Mark Storey with a round-up of all the big Cheltenham news.

Friday Night Lights is back with the best bets for this evening's Dundalk card.

The best of Racing Post Sport

James Milton previews the final one-day international between New Zealand and England, for which England are favourites.

Rod Studd previews Warrington's Super League clash with St Helens.

Final thought

Ruby Walsh looked like he had never been away when winning on his comeback ride aboard Lareena at Thurles on Thursday. He has another ride today, Karalee in the Jezki race, but the racing brain and strong driving finish remain very much intact.

Read The Briefing from 8.30am daily on racingpost.com with all the day's latest going, weather, market moves and non-runner news