Huntingdon centre stage again as we give you all you need to start the day

Huntingdon: stages one of its bigger racedays on Thursday

Does any other track manage their major fixtures like Huntingdon? It doesn't do big Saturdays, but it's great for a midweek treat and serves up another on Thursday with a competitive Listed mares' chase at 4.05.

In fairness, Thurles is pretty good at that too and it stages the Michael Purcell Memorial Hurdle at 3.00 as part of its seven-race card. The other jumping action comes from Sedgefield, where a 0-130 handicap hurdle headlines the card.

For Flat fans, there is Southwell in the afternoon, Chelmsford in the evening and Meydan in between.

Going report

Sedgefield (first race 1.40)

Soft

Race distances:

Race 1: as advertised

Race 2: +49 yards

Race 3: as advertised

Race 4: +53 yards

Race 5: as advertised

Race 6: as advertised

Race 7: +44 yards



Huntingdon (1.50)

Soft (GoingStick 5.7)

Race distances:

Race 1: +68yds

Race 2: +54yds

Race 3: +54yds

Race 4: +54yds

Race 5: +76yds

Race 6: +76yds

Race 7: +54yds

Thurles (1.55)

Soft (heavy in places on the chase course)

&amp;amp;nbsp;

Southwell (2.00)

Standard

Chelmsford (5.55)

Standard

Market movers

2.00 Southwell: Mr Christopher into 3-1 (from 7-2)

2.45 Sedgefield: Bal De Rio into 13-8 (from 2)

What to back

In a hurry? James Hill provides his best bet on the day in ten seconds. Just like that.

&amp;amp;nbsp;

What to read

Colin Tizzard opened up his yard ahead of the Cheltenham Festival and was as candid as we have come to expect. He talked not only stable stars Native River and Cue Card, but also jockey arrangements.

What to watch

Check out the bloodstock Postcast, which this week includes guest Bryan Mayoh, breeder of Sizing John.

&amp;amp;nbsp;

There is also a Triumph Hurdle preview Postcast.

&amp;amp;nbsp;

The best of Racing Post Sport

We've previewed the British teams in Europa League action, including Arsenal v Ostersunds.

Enjoying the Winter Olympics? Adam Scriven has a selection in the speed skating.

Final thought

The current situation between Bryan Cooper and Robbie Power would have been pretty difficult to envisage in the aftermath of the 2016 festival, when Cooper had just won the Gold Cup on Don Cossack with Power over three years without a Grade 1 win. Power's redemption is well deserved, Cooper's ostracism less so.

Read The Briefing from 8.30am daily on racingpost.com with all the day's latest going, weather, market moves and non-runner news