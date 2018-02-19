Key punting pointers including going news and market movers

The Surrey National will be run at Lingfield on ground described as heavy, soft in places

A cracking weekend of jumping action makes way for something more sedate - three cards, two over jumps which feature the newest National in the calendar.

The Surrey National has only taken place once before and its inaugural winner Coolking is back again looking to double up in the now 3m5f (was 3m4f last year) Lingfield marathon.

Carlisle provides the other jumping action while there is an all-weather card from Kempton in the evening.

Going report

Lingfield (first race at: 1.45pm)

Heavy, soft in places (GoingStick: 5.8 on Monday at 05:45)

Carlisle (2.00)

Heavy, soft in places on the hurdles track (GoingStick: Chase 5.6 Hurdle 6.1 on Monday at 06:30)

Kempton (5.20)

Standard

Market movers

4.05 Carlisle - Pinch Of Ginger 6-1 (from 13-2)

4.25 Lingfield - Lost History 5-1 (from 6)

4.40 Carlisle - Point The Way 13-2 (from 8)

6.20 Kempton - Frozen Lake 17-2 (from 10)

What to back

It is bound to be a slog in the Surrey National but Richard Birch believes he has the answer to the endurance test in the form of a course specialist.

Sam Lawrie heads to Carlisle to provide today's Ten Second Tip.

What to read

Great news for those who love the jumps because the horses come back season after season with confirmation that owner Jean Bishop wants 12-year-old Cue Card to have another crack at the Gold Cup. Bishop explains to Andrew King why she thinks the stalwart deserves a third crack at the prize.

For something lighter there is a rare interview with Japanese riding star Yutaka Take who is grilled for takes the Sunday Q&A.

What to watch

A week of Cheltenham Festival stable visits gets under way this week but we have our own exclusive stable tour with Alan King, beginning with his chasers.

King also talks us through his candidates for the hurdle races.

The best of Racing Post Sport

The quarter final draw may have already been made but there is one more FA Cup match to be completed live on TV tonight when Wigan and Manchester City meet.

With runaway Premier League leaders City not expected to slip up Mark Langdon has a recommendation in the first scorer market.

Final thought

Ruth Jefferson is right to take a cautious approach to Cheltenham with Waiting Patiently. The horse could be a yard flagbearer for the next few years and it would be wrong to put that future at risk for the sake of a festival outing if she is not sure about its wisdom.