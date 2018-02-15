All you need to start your day including going from all the tracks

A bumper haul for fans of chases in particular on Thursday, with Leicester's meeting comprising six races over the larger obstacles, including a couple at a useful level and the rules debut of a hunter who has won his last ten point-to-points.

The best of the day's action comes at Kelso, however, with the Morebattle Hurdle and Ivan Straker Memorial Chase both class 2 prizes that have drawn some familiar names.

Fontwell completes the afternoon diet in Britain, with Meydan providing Flat action in the afternoon and Chelmsford taking over at just before 6.00.

Going report

Kelso (first race at: 1.25)

Heavy (GoingStick: 5.5)

Leicester (1.40)

Soft, heavy in places (GoingStick: 4.9)

Fontwell (2.05)

Heavy (with some standing water) (GoingStick: 4.3)

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Chelmsford (5.55)

Standard

Market movers

4.20 Fontwell: Turban into 4-1 (from 11-2)

What to back

In a hurry? Tom Bull picks out a bet at Fontwell in just ten seconds.

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

What to read

Can it be another for Scotland in this year's Grand National? Seeyouatmidnight remains on course for the biggest race of them all after yesterday's weights launch and he has been given the same mark as when he was third in the Scottish equivalent in 2016.

The north have more pressing big-race contenders to cheer on, too: Waiting Patiently is primed for Saturday's Ascot Chase, reports trainer Ruth Jefferson.

What to watch

It is the Kingwell Hurdle on Saturday. Greatwood winner Elgin was put through his paces for the final time by trainer Alan King earlier this week.

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

The best of Racing Post Sport

Steve Palmer looks ahead to this week's European Tour event in Oman.

Bruce Millington targets the World Cup, focusing on a country whose turn looks to be coming.

Final thought

Abolitionist is yet to run for Richard Newland, but is entered on Saturday with his weight for the Grand National in safe keeping and his price for the same race contracting. Newland cannot be blamed for taking such an approach, but it is fair to say we should all be glad not everyone plays the National's unique handicapping system in similar fashion.