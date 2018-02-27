All you need to know as Chelmsford survives but Catterick succumbs

There had been a gift for the terminally sarcastic on Tuesday, as the all-weather meeting at Chelmsford had to survive an inspection as a result of the wintry conditions sweeping across the country.

Luckily it did and the six-race card there kicks off at 2.15. Only the two all-weather meetings survive on Tuesday, after Catterick this morning joined Leicester on the cancelled list due to snow, after surviving an initial check at lunchtime on Monday.

There will be no turf racing in Britain until at least Friday after fixtures at Musselburgh on Wednesday and Ludlow on Thursday were also cancelled on Tuesday morning.

There are no anticipated problems at Lingfield, where racing was held yesterday. The seven-race all-weather card there begins at 2.00.

Going report

Lingfield (first race at: 2.00)

Standard

Chelmsford (2.15)

Standard



Market movers

2.15 Chelmsford - Make Magic 5-1 (from 15-2)

3.00 Lingfield - Emenem 9-4 (from 3-1)

3.15 Chelmsford - Gala Celebration 10-11 (from 5-4)

4.45 Chelmsford - Too Many Shots 7-1 (from 12s)

5.00 Lingfield - Big Amigo 11-2 (from 8-1)

What to back

Not an all-weather follower? Plenty of today's selections from our tipsters run at Lingfield and Chelmsford.

What to read

It is on, as they say. Willie Mullins reports that Douvan is more likely than not to face Altior in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham, which is a mere 15 days away.

It was not all good news, however, as dual Grade 1-winning jockey Ryan Hatch revealed yesterday that he has been forced to retire from the saddle on doctor's orders.

What to watch

Jon Lees went to Ditcheat yesterday and got the lowdown on Paul Nicholls' plans for the Cheltenham Festival.



The best of Racing Post Sport

Kevin Pullein writes his regular football blog, in which he has some warm words for fans of Swansea.

We have also previewed the matches at this week's ATP 500 events in Dubai and Acapulco.

Final thought

It remains to be seen whether the jumpers' bumper cards at Southwell and Newcastle on Friday and Saturday respectively will alter the plans of those intending to give their horses a racecourse gallop prior to the Cheltenham Festival. Here's hoping at least some trainers will take the opportunity to make their charges' preparations more official.

Even if not, these cards pose a unique test for punters. It is fair to say that official ratings are not always the steady hand on the tiller that they might normally be.